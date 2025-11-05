Illegal tourist flats in Malaga: Planners open proceedings against unlicensed construction work on ground-floor commercial premises

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga Wednesday, 5 November 2025, 19:54 Share

The transformation of ground-floor commercial premises into illegal tourist flats continues to happen in Malaga city despite the ban on such conversions and many such accommodation units start operating without the necessary permits.

The latest case concerns four flats within a 177-square-metre commercial premise space previously used by a carpentry business in the Nueva Málaga area. Local residents raised the alarm which has drawn the attention of Con Málaga. In the meantime, the urban planning department has opened legal proceedings against the owners of the premises on Calle Ministerio de la Vivienda 7.

During a visit on 4 July, the municipal inspector confirmed that construction work had finished last November and verified that there was no record of an urban planning licence having been obtained. The owners were given two months to start demolition work and restore the premises to their original state. They must also provide proof of proper waste management during the demolition and restoration process.

The city council has also initiated a disciplinary proceeding for a serious violation, which could lead to a fine ranging from 3,000 to 65,876 euros or 75% of the assessed value of the works.

Socialist group criticises the local government team

Con Málaga deputy spokesperson Toni Morillas told SUR that this case demonstrates the lazy and permissive approach of the local ruling team to illegal tourist flats. "The most concerning thing is that these flats built on ground-floor shop premises without a licence continue operating today as if nothing has happened," she said. She denounced the lack of efficiency of the urban planning department in the face of illegal activity.

Morillas emphasised the clear regulations in the area, which ban the conversion of ground-floor commercial premises into tourist accommodation, and criticised the PP party for its "complicit silence". "If it weren't for the complaints of residents, the PP wouldn't even have lifted a finger," Morillas said.

According to her, "this is not an isolated case" and there are "hundreds of premises in Malaga that are being transformed into illegal tourist flats while the local government team turns a blind eye". She stated that businesses often continue operating even when there is a sanctioning file open against them.

"The city is being overrun with illegal tourist flats. From Con Málaga we demand that the mayor stop looking the other way and act immediately," Morillas stated.