Horse carriage driver arrested after dissatisfied customer suffers broken nose

National Police officers have arrested a horse-drawn carriage driver in Malaga for allegedly fracturing a tourist's nose after he said he was dissatisfied with the price and route of the service.
The 32-year-old was detained for allegedly punching the foreign holidaymaker three times in the face during the incident on 29 June in the Plaza de la Marina area.
The arrest happened a few days after the victim reported the events to the Foreign Tourist Service (SATE), in Malaga, and later recognised the driver of the horse-drawn carriage who he said had attacked him.
The alleged attack happened after the victim, who prior to the horse-drawn tour of the city had agreed on a rate for a specific route with the coachman, showed his dissatisfaction with the service.
The victim, who was on holiday in the city, went to a city hospital after the attack where he was treated for a broken nose and bruises on his face and left elbow.
The investigation, carried out by officers of the Malaga Central District police station, concluded only a few days ago when the alleged attacker was arrested. The detained man, who is charged with a crime of injuring a person, now faces a court appearance.