Horse carriage driver arrested after dissatisfied customer suffers broken nose A 32-year-old man was detained in Malaga after the foreign holidaymaker, who said he was punched three times in the face, reported the alleged attack to tourist police in the city

National Police officers have arrested a horse-drawn carriage driver in Malaga for allegedly fracturing a tourist's nose after he said he was dissatisfied with the price and route of the service.

The 32-year-old was detained for allegedly punching the foreign holidaymaker three times in the face during the incident on 29 June in the Plaza de la Marina area.

The arrest happened a few days after the victim reported the events to the Foreign Tourist Service (SATE), in Malaga, and later recognised the driver of the horse-drawn carriage who he said had attacked him.

The alleged attack happened after the victim, who prior to the horse-drawn tour of the city had agreed on a rate for a specific route with the coachman, showed his dissatisfaction with the service.

The victim, who was on holiday in the city, went to a city hospital after the attack where he was treated for a broken nose and bruises on his face and left elbow.

The investigation, carried out by officers of the Malaga Central District police station, concluded only a few days ago when the alleged attacker was arrested. The detained man, who is charged with a crime of injuring a person, now faces a court appearance.