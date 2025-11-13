Hooded and armed drug gang mistakenly raid the house of octogenarian couple in Malaga

National Police officers are investigating the raid on a house in Churriana, Malaga, by at least ten hooded individuals, armed with firearms and posing as police officers. The gang allegedly intended to carry out a robbery - the theft of drugs from supposed drug traffickers. However, everything suggests that the suspects made a mistake when marking the house and instead came face-to-face with an octogenarian couple, astonished at what was happening.

It happened in the early hours of Saturday 1 October on the El Olivar housing estate. At around 5am, the owner of the property heard a "bang" which, at first, he attributed to a thunderstorm. However, the noise continued and he began to suspect that there were thieves trying to break in: "They came to the door of the house and started hammering," he told SUR.

But the suspects were not looking for money or jewellery, and did not even gain access to the inside of the house. "They only wanted me to open the garage that leads to the basement, but the door has a lock and I couldn't remove it," the owner said. In this context, the presumed drug traffickers would have realised that they had gone to the wrong address and decided to leave.

Fortunately, the elderly couple, who spent most of their lives working in a German factory, were not attacked. Their home, on the other hand, suffered material damage, the most visible of which was the gate of the house, which was knocked down.

According to sources consulted by SUR, the criminals were travelling in a van escorted by several BMW SUVs. National Police officers have already opened an investigation to try to clarify what happened, according to the Malaga provincial police station.