Logan Lerman, during filming in Malaga's Plaza del Obispo last May. Marilú Báez
Holocaust-era Disney series filmed on the Costa del Sol set to hit TV screens soon

These are the first official images of We Were the Lucky Ones, a Jewish family's true story of survival, which will premiere in March

Francisco Griñán

Malaga

Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 16:52

The Disney mini-series We Were the Lucky Ones, which turned the centre of Malaga into scenes from World War II during filming last May, is set to hit television screens soon.

Hulu, part of Disney+, which adapted the novel about a Jewish family's true story of survival, announced 28 March as the release date in the USA. In Spain there is still no release date, although it will probably be the Disney+ streaming service that will show the adaptation of the bestseller book by Georgia Hunter, which is based on the story of her own family and has sold more than a million and a half copies.

Last May there were filming crews in the Plaza del Obispo, a shop in Calle San Juan and the Old Guard House in the Alameda in Malaga city. However, images distributed by Hulu do not reveal any images of the filming in Malaga.

Hulu does show the characterisation of its leading actors, Joey King (star of My First Kiss and Bullet Train) and Logan Lerman, who star in the series centred on the Kurcs, a Jewish family from Poland that suffers persecution after the Nazi invasion of their country in 1939. Three generations of this family try to survive as best they can in the setting of World War II with the aim of being reunited.

Alongside Joey King, the cast of this war drama also includes Robin Weigert (Deadwood), Michael Aloni (Plan A), Henry Lloyd Hughes (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire), Hadas Yaron (The Heart Has Its Reasons), Lior Ashkenazi (Golda), Ido Samuel (FBI: International) and Lihi Kornowski (Crimes of the Future), among others.

The production partner in Spain was Fresco Film, the Malaga-based services production company behind many of the major international fiction titles shot in the country in recent years, such as Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, and Narcos: Mexico among many others.

