Area where the body was found, at the junction of Calles Herman Hesse and Gerald Brenan. SUR
Police search for hit-and-run driver after homeless man dies while crossing road in Malaga
112 incident

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was struck by two vehicles but only one of them stopped at the scene after the incident

Juan Cano

Malaga

Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 14:29

Police are searching for the driver of a car who allegedly fled the scene after hitting a homeless man while he was crossing a road in the dark on Malaga city's Guadalhorce industrial estate.

The fatal incident occurred overnight between Friday and Saturday 20 April at the intersection of Gerald Brenan and Herman Hesse streets, near the petrol station.

The victim, a man who has not yet been identified, was crossing the road draped in a dark blanket when he was hit. He died at the scene.

Malaga Local Police officers are now working on the reconstruction of the incident. According to initial investigations, the victim was not hit by one, but by two cars.

The driver of the first vehicle that hit the victim did stop at the scene. However, a second car also struck him and, according to sources, fled the scene. Police are now looking for that second driver.

