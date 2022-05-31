Historic training ship sails into Malaga to open its decks to the public The Atyla, on which the crew develop life skills, will arrive from Portugal and be in port for three days before sailing to Genoa in Italy

The Atyla Ship Foundation, a charitable organisation which operates the historic sailing ship Atyla, has chosen Malaga as a port of call this summer. The wooden vessel, which is 31 metres long and has two masts, was built in the style of the 18th century schooners and is the only one in Spain to offer adventure holidays at an international level.

The Atyla will be arriving in Malaga from Portugal and will be in port from 10 to 13 June before sailing to Genoa in Italy. There are still some places available for the Italian trip. While in Malaga, members of the public will be able to visit the ship.

The Foundation promotes life skills such as emotional intelligence, intercultural communication and working as a team, so these trips are not just holidays. The participants are part of the crew and help with all the activities on board, as a way of developing their skills.