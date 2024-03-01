High season for Malaga beaches extended to eight months of the year, from today

Europa Press Malaga Friday, 1 March 2024, 12:36 | Updated 12:47h. Compartir Copiar enlace

The high season period on Malaga beaches will now be extended from March to October, the city council has announced. From today Friday (1 March), some 30 maintenance workers will begin inspecting the public toilets, walkways, railings and showers of the beaches, seven of which have received the Blue Flag quality awards, the city hall said in a statement.

The move cuts out any mid-season and leaves just November to February as the low season, when beaches often get major maintenance works done in preparation for the spring and summer.

It comes after the local government last November approved the tender for the maintenance service of beaches for three years at a cost of 1,149,999 euros for each year. The increase in the amount versus the current contract will go towards the greater number of hours the new service will require.

Malaga city has seven beaches with Blue Flags: awarded for information and environmental education, quality of the sea water, environmental management, safety and facilities. The seven beaches are San Andrés, La Caleta, El Palo, El Dedo, La Misericordia, La Malagueta and Pedregalejo.