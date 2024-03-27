This year's high season for cruises in Malaga: quality, not quantity

Pilar Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 27 March 2024, 16:14 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

This year's high season for cruise ships, between April and June, will be marked by the arrival of fewer ships and fewer passengers than in 2023. There will, however, be an increase in the number of exclusive ships with fewer than a thousand berths, according to data from the Port of Malaga's website. These cruise ships are transporting tourists with greater purchasing power between destinations.

In the period from April to June, 99 cruise ships are expected to arrive with 170,169 passengers, compared to the 108 and more than 185,000 passengers in the same period in 2023. But the statistics also show the rise of "premium" and luxury cruise ships, with 51 of these berths being small ships with fewer than 1,000 passengers, compared to 46 in 2023.

Of the 26 ships with up to 1,000 passengers that will be moored in the port next April, a total of 15 have fewer than 250 passengers. These are top level cruise ships for which Malaga has become a top destination for due to its Palmeral terminal. Of the 37 stopovers planned in May, 17 will be for ships with under 1,000 passengers, seven of them even smaller, with under 250, and several of them with fewer than 100 passengers.

April, the busiest month of the year

April will be the busiest month of the year, with 46 berths scheduled and 74,000 passengers, according to the Port of Malaga's website. This will be followed by May, with 37 ships and 69,578 passengers, while in June, 16 stopovers are planned with 26,500 passengers. Of these ships, half are exclusive and with under 1,000 passengers.

Two of the giants of the sea, capable of bringing more than 6,300 passengers on board, will also call in at the Port of Malaga. The Oasis of the Seas, of the Royal Caribbean shipping company, will visit on 2 May and the MSC Grandiosa, of MSC Cruises, will dock at the Port of Malaga on 16 April from Casablanca, bound for Valencia.

In this first part of the high season there will be no day with more than four ships docked. The busiest day will be 22 April with three ships docking with a capacity for 12,000 people. After that, the next busiest period will be October and November.