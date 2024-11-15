Hidden murals from two centuries ago discovered on Malaga city centre building

The restorers are working on the exterior where architectural motifs have emerged.

Francisco Griñán Malaga Friday, 15 November 2024, 10:57

For centuries, layers of whitewash gradually concealed the artwork, one coat after another, until no trace of it remained. As a result, these masterpieces lay hidden for over two hundred years.

Recently, however, restoration work on the building has unveiled stunning 18th-century mural paintings that are now regaining their original colours and vibrancy.

Luxuriously painted pillars and architectural elements have begun to re-emerge on the façade of the building at the intersection of Calle Parras and Calle Cabello, which is currently the home of the Salutación religious brotherhood.

Following an interior renovation in 2022, the outside of the building is finally set to reclaim its former glory.

"We started the restoration work a couple of weeks ago and quickly uncovered a wealth of ornamental details, including columns, lintels, bases and architectural motifs around the windows and balconies. We also discovered ancient circular windows on the corner of Calle Parras, where a classic plaque indicating the construction date should have been. We are currently determining the period of these elements based on the techniques used and by comparing them to nearby buildings," explained Estrella Arcos, a specialist from Quibla Restaura who is leading this project funded by the municipal housing institute of Malaga city hall.

The ornamental details were unknown until now, as their existence was only confirmed through the exploratory work carried out prior to the façade restoration project. The extent and quality of the paintings had also remained unverified until the current work began.

Most of the painted sections are located in the middle and upper parts of this two-storey building, while the lower section has undergone extensive alterations, including the addition of mortar to address damp issues, which obscured the original artwork. Ironically, the layers of whitewash that covered these decorations acted as a protective barrier for two centuries, preserving much of this iconographic artwork in good condition.

The discovery of these mural paintings enhances our understanding of 18th-century Malaga's decorative architecture, when such artwork was commonly found on the city's buildings.

Nearby examples include the Museo del Vidrio (glass museum), the former Casa Cuna, close to the MVA Cultural Centre and the adjacent San Felipe Neri church.

Estrella Arcos explained, "Building owners who could not afford marble or limestone, which were often used for church façades, would imitate that popular style using murals." This artistic practice was widespread in Malaga over two centuries ago.

Connection to San Felipe

The building on Calle Parras shows a decorative connection to the nearby San Felipe Neri church, whose tower is just a few metres away. Some of the features that have emerged during the restoration by Quibla, such as the columns, closely resemble those found on the church's exterior.

This similarity extends to other buildings in the area; however, as restorer Estrella Arcos said, there are no documented schools or artists from that era whose work has survived to this day.

What makes this case particularly unique is the historical relationship between the church and the building undergoing restoration. According to Javier Castillero, the head of La Salutación, the building that now houses their brotherhood was owned in the 18th century by Father Pardo de la Casta, a priest from the Philippines. In his will in 1783, he left this property and another adjacent to it to the San Felipe Neri church.

However, the property was seized in the Godoy confiscation at the end of that century and was sold to various owners before the Diocese regained ownership and sold it to the current brotherhood, which keeps its religious images in the nearby church.