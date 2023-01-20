Malaga strengthens its halal tourism position with first guide for a Spanish destination FITUR 2023 A new guide to the city, which can be downloaded and is available in English, was launched at the Fitur travel fair in Madrid this week

At the Fitur tourism fair in Madrid this week, the Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, accompanied by the councillor for Tourism, Jacobo Florido, launched the city's Halal Travel Guide, with the participation of Halal Trip.

Halal Trip, headquartered in Singapore, is one of the main operators in this tourist market and this is its first guide for a Spanish destination.

With this publication, Malaga city will consolidate its position in halal tourism, which is attracted by the legacy that Islamic culture has left in Andalucía in general and in Malaga city in particular.

De la Torre said that "this action is also aimed at reaching remote markets such as Asia and the Middle East, where we are already working with alliances such as Andalusian Soul".

The guide, which is available in English and includes a proposal to get to know the city in five days, can be downloaded from the Halal Trip operator's website. Under the slogan, 'Indulge in the Jewel of Spain', the publication comes after Spain was recognised last June as the best 'Muslim-friendly' destination and placed in the top ten of non-Muslim countries that arouse the interest of this tourist profile.