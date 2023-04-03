Gulf Air schedules more direct flights between Costa del Sol and Bahrain than ever before The airline will fly the Malaga Airport route three times a week with its flagship aircraft: the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Malaga Airport has strengthened its flight connection offer with Bahrain. Gulf Air has announced that from 16 June to 29 September it will operate its largest-ever flight schedule on the Costa del Sol to link it with the Kingdom. Specifically, there will be three flights planned each week, one more than during the last high season.

"With three weekly direct flights, every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, between Malaga Airport and Bahrain International, the company will increase the flying period as well as the weekly frequencies offered, going from two to three direct flights per week", said the airline that will connect the route quickly and easily with top-level destinations such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Malé (Maldives), Muscat (Oman) and Riyadh and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia). For some of these destinations, the wait for a connection is just over one hour in Bahrain.

Sustained growth in demand

The company emphasised that the increase in flights is in response to a sustained growth in demand between the Costa del Sol and the Middle East, as well as to selected destinations in Asia and the Indian Ocean. And it announced that Gulf Air will operate this route with its flagship aircraft: the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Eva Bretos, director of the Gulf Air office in Spain, said that "it is a real pleasure to be able to offer our direct route between Malaga and Bahrain for another year. We continue to show robust growth in the Spanish market year after year. The company's differentiated proposal as a boutique airline, the construction of a new and modern terminal in Bahrain and the renewed commitment of the country as an emerging tourist destination in the region, are allowing travellers from Spain, both corporate and leisure, to continue growing.The convenient and fast connections to key destinations in the Middle East and Asia via Bahrain and the renowned inflight service have also been very well received in the market.”

The airline has developed several different packages adapted to the needs of the different traveller profiles to discover the Kingdom of Bahrain, which include up to four nights of accommodation, breakfast, transfer to the airport and tours for those visitors interested in knowing the traditions, attractions and the Bahraini beaches.