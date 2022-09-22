Two groups of tourists get stuck in the Alcazaba lift in Malaga The service to the monument has been closed since the incident, a week ago, ahead of a planned repair

The access lift to the Alcazaba palace-fortress in Malaga has been closed after two groups of tourists found themselves locked in on different trips on 15 September.

According to monument staff, the situation was resolved quickly and without further consequences after the lift company was alerted by the emergency button inside. After the second incident it was decided to close the lift to repair the system for which ordered parts are expected to arrive in a few days.

In the meantime, the only access to the Alcazaba is the traditional one, the stairs from Calle Alcazabilla that lead to the palace area.

A scheduled concert by the Malaga guitarist Rafael Aguirre, which was to be held on Friday night in the Patio de los Surtidores, has been moved to the Archivo Municipal building in the Alameda Principal to facilitate public access.

The lift, which is accessed from calle Guillén Sotelo, is used by less than 10 per cent of visitors - mainly families with children and people with reduced mobility. However, the city hall is planning to implement a programme with European funds to improve the signage of the fortress, including the lift area, which is likely to increase its use.