Grand Malaga Christmas lights switch-on Four-metre-high gold and white angels will be watching over the city's famous Calle Larios throughout the festive period

Switch-on day has finally arrived for the new Christmas light display in Malaga city centre. From this Saturday, 26 November, the angels that now line the city's famous Calle Larios will be shining brightly, and coming to life three times every evening (7pm, 8.30pm and 10pm) for a light and music show.

The city's display stretches further than Calle Larios, however with some 1.3 million lights in more than 500 streets. There is also a light show with 120 drones at the Palmeral de las Sorpresas, the Plaza de la Marina, Muelle Uno and Gibralfaro on 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 23 December at 8pm and 9 December at 8.30pm.

Singer Vanesa Martín has the job of flicking the switch, with the ceremony being followed by a concert by Andy & Lucas in the Plaza de la Constitución.