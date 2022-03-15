Google is searching for staff at its new centre of excellence in Malaga The new facility is due to open in mid-2023 and Google and VirusTotal are both starting to look for suitable candidates

Google came to Malaga exactly ten years ago, when it bought the cybersecurity firm VirusTotal which had been set up by Bernard Quintero. The new centre of excellence which the company plans to open in the Paseo de la Farola in the city in mid-2023 will specialise in cybersecurity and more staff will be needed to work there, so both Google and VirusTotal are already starting to look at possible candidates.

For its new offices in Malaga, Google needs a software engineer, a designer specialising in user experience and a technical director for programming associated with Google Cloud. They will also want an Android Partner Enablement Manager and a Google Cloud programming technical director who specialises in cybersecurity, who could work remotely. At the moment more than 40 engineers work for VirusTotal, which is one of Google’s most powerful subsiduaries in the world.

A growing ecosystem

The presence of Google in Malaga is in addition to other giants in the technology sector who have arrived in recent years, such as Dekra, Oracle and TDK, as well as the successful local start-ups Freepik and BeSoccer. This ecosystem of large companies has taken an exponential leap this year when Vodafone made Malaga the base for its new R+D centre for Europe. The multinational, which is based in the UK, hopes to contract over 600 highly-qualified professionals for this project.

It is also worth noting the presence of Telefónica Tech in Malaga, the branch of Telefónica which specialises in cybersecurity, which shares space with the Telefónica Digital engineers who are developing the voice recognition system used by Aura, Telefónica’s virtual assistant which is used by millions of people all over the world.

Now, this new selection process opened by Google to expand its workforce in Malaga is another example of the gradual growth in the technological and innovation ecosystem in the province.