Stunning megayacht owned by co-founder of Google calls at Malaga's port

Unless you are deeply involved in the tech world, the name Sergey Brin might not ring a bell. The Russian-American computer scientist and entrepreneur was, alongside his business partner Larry Page, the co-founder of Google - the world's most widely used search engine.

According to Forbes, Brin has an estimated wealth of more than 200 billion dollars, a 'small' portion of which can be seen in Malaga these days: the Dragonfly megayacht, which is on a technical stopover at the port of Malaga. Due to its size - 142 metres long and 20 metres wide - the boat has been moored at the dock attached to Dique de Levante (ADL), next to the Trocadero Casa de Botes restaurant, where some of the largest and most luxurious private pleasure boats have previously stopped.

Despite its size, the boat is fairly discreet, preferring low-profile colours to the usual ostentation of other megayachts

Dragonfly itself ranks among the 20 biggest megayachts. Despite its size, however, the boat is discreetly painted in a tone close to military grey, which differentiates it from the more vibrant colours of other similar boats.

According to the Superyachtfun platform, Dragonfly was purchased from famous German shipyard Lürsen just two years ago. Its estimated worth is almost 400 million euros. Commissioned by a Russian oligarch, the boat was initially called Alibaba during construction. It was one of the projects affected by international sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine. The cost of maintenance is around 40 million per year.

The boat can accommodate a maximum of 18 passengers in nine large cabins, served by a crew that, depending on the season, consists of between 40 and 50 professionals. It has 2,000 square metres of interior living space and 1,000 square metres of outdoor social areas.

Dragonfly is equipped with two helipads, to ensure easy arrival and departure at any point. It also has several swimming pools, state-of-the-art entertainment areas, four spacious decks for relaxing, dining and socialising.

The boat is also notable for its diesel-electric hybrid propulsion system and Azimuth electric motor, which also places it among the most fuel-efficient vessels. It can sail at a maximum speed of 24 knots.