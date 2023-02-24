Go-ahead for upscale marina in Huelin area of Malaga The development, just west of the city centre, will have 506 moorings as well as a shopping and dining complex with luxury brands

IGNACIO LILLO Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

After a year's delay, the green light has finally been given for a large marina for yachts just west of Malaga city centre.

The area of Malaga Port close to the Huelin district and near the city's main railway station is set to be transformed in the coming years now bosses at the Malaga Port authority have given the go ahead for the construction paid for by Qatari-investment-fund Al Alfia.

The decision puts an end to a year-long controversy after the firm that came second in the tender process to build the marina announced legal action over alleged irregularities during the bidding.

In the end, the courts decided in favour of the original winning bid and the Port Authority has now approved the concession of the land and water areas for the marina for an initial 50 years.

The plan is for a port for medium and small-sized recreational boats which will have capacity for 506 moorings, from 8 to 50 metres in length.

An upmarket shopping and leisure development has also been approved as part of the plan, designed by local architect José Seguí's studio.