Ghost opens in Malaga, but singer David Bustamante - making acting debut - fails to make first show

The stars of the musical Ghost finished their last rehearsal at Malaga's Cervantes Theatre and arrived to meet the media. Popular Spanish singer David Bustamante (Sam) and Ana Dachs (Molly) sat down still sweating but with a smile. However, David Bustamante did not appear for the premiere at the Cervantes Theatre as expected as he was "indisposed" minutes before he was due to appear on stage. The audience was informed, before the curtains were raised, that Christian Sánchez was to play Sam. However, sources from the theatre said that Bustamante would be on stage this Friday evening if he felt well enough.

By 7pm on Thursday, Bustamante was able to carry out the interviews and the meeting with the press as normal. He and Ana talked about their on stage closeness and the memories they have of this historic film. "It's my parents' favourite story! I must have seen it more than 20 times, I was destined to have something to do with it," said the singer in his conversation with SUR about the musical, in which he has made his debut as an actor. "This is only the beginning ... I've already been hooked, I can't stop".

Speaking about the two-and-a-half-hour stage musical he said, “It is spectacular how they have adapted the story. Seriously, the magic tricks are spectacular, how they do everything live..."

Ana Dachs has starred in several shows since her first big musical, Evita, in 2016. "I remember watching Ghost with my parents when I was little but in an adult conscious way I haven't finished watching it. I tried when I was half a year into the musical, but I stopped halfway through because it's too much information for me. But it has made me realise that the adaptation is very real and faithful," said the actress.

Ghost, in which the main character Sam is alternately played by David Bustamante, Ricky Merino and Christian Sánchez, and which won the Broadway World Spain Award for Best Musical in 2020 has a run of 14 performances until 30 July.