St George's Malaga offers breakfast and meditation throughout Lent

St George’s Anglican Church in Malaga will be holding a community breakfast every Wednesday morning from Wednesday 12 March until Holy Week at the city's Spanish Evangelical Church at 31 Calle Ollerías. Breakfast is from 9.30 to 11am and will be followed by an introduction to Christian meditation from 11 to 11.30am.

Father Louis who is Chaplain at St George’s Malaga explained that coffee and pastries will be served for a "modest donation to cover costs" and the breakfasts are open to anyone in the city who would "like to drop by for a chat and a bite to eat".

Father Louis said, “It’s an opportunity to connect with others in a relaxed space in a lively part of the city. I’m keen to explore ways in which we can create spaces for community across our diverse city."

He added, "The idea of sharing a time of meditation is there for anyone who would value the opportunity to learn about contemplative silence in the Christian faith. The breakfast and optional meditation is an inclusive and welcoming space for everyone, so simply come along and say hello."

For more information email: malagachaplain@gmail.com or click here for the St George's website.