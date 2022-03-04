St George's Church offers 'extra special push' to support the Santo Domingo community kitchen Reverend Louis Darrant and members of the Malaga and Velez-Málaga congregations presented a cheque for 1,000 euros

Members of the St George’s Church in Malaga visited the Comedor Santo Domingo on Thursday to deliver a cheque for 1,000 euro to help the volunteer-run community kitchen continue feeding those in danger of social exclusion.

Reverend Louis Darrant and members of the Malaga and Velez-Málaga congregations handed the donation to Pablo Mapelli, the director of the kitchen, which serves breakfast, lunch and takeaway food parcels to individuals and families with dependent children.

The kitchen, which also provides shelter, clothing and hygiene products, was founded in the mid-1980s to respond to the serious situation of need of the residents of the area.

The St George’s Church has been donating 400 litres of milk per month to the kitchen since 2010. Each month, congregation treasurer Jennifer Vernon-Smith, along with the support of parishioner Rosela Parmiter, purchases milk from a local supermarket, which is then delivered the kitchen. The initiative is supported by the congregation and boosted by the Alcaucin Community Association charity shop, which donates 50 euros to the ‘milk fund’ each month.

“The kitchen does an excellent job helping the local needy people. We support the breakfast club every month with a donation of milk, but this has been an extra special push to help them cope with the amount of people that they cater for on a daily basis,” Father Louis told SUR in English.