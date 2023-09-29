Funky roof terrace hints at inside of new Google centre

SUR in English Compartir Copiar enlace

While the interior design of Google's new cybersecurity innovation hub in Malaga is still a closely guarded secret until it officially opens on 29 November, neighbours in the flats around it in the city's port have been able to get a clue of what is to come from the look of the colourful roof terrace for up to 100 staff.