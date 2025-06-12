Free cinema shows return to Malaga's beaches, parks and monuments: these are the films being screened and the venues

Paco Griñán Malaga Thursday, 12 June 2025, 12:09 Compartir

The summer cinema season is back in Malaga. 'Cine Abierto' (outdoor cinema) returns to the city with a line-up of premieres, art-house productions, Spanish films and animated pictures. The city's central Albéniz cinema, beaches, parks, squares and historic cemeteries will be filled with screenings in the mornings (for the little ones) and the evenings, when the outdoor films will be shown.

The festival starts on Thursday, 26 June, with two Spanish films: the comedy Ocho apellidos marroquís (A Moroccan Affair) at the children's cinema Camino de Salas (Campanillas) and the latest film from cult director Víctor Erice - Cerrar los ojos (Close Your Eyes) - at the Plaza de Tabacalera. In total, there will be 120 sessions on 22 stages, with two new venue additions this year: the Cueva de El Palo neighbourhood and the Cementerio Inglés (the English Cemetery), which joins the historic cemetery of San Miguel that debuted last year.

Screenings will also take place on beaches - La Misericordia, La Malagueta and El Palo - and in central public spaces in each neighbourhood. Cuevas del Palo (Calle Fuente de Leganitos) will have its debut as a venue on Tuesday, 1 July, with the screening of two short documentaries filmed in the neighbourhood itself: Entre calles y cuevas (Between Streets and Caves) by Antonio Jesús García González, which immerses the audience in a journey into the daily life and customs of this unique corner; and El cielo de las cuevas (The Caves' Sky) by Lucas Alcántara Luján.

The English Cemetery will screen the film Living on 17 July, in original version with subtitles, that is to say in the film's original language, which is English. Meanwhile, Cementerio Histórico de San Miguel will screen Educación y docencia en el cine (Education and Teaching in Film), which pays homage to Teresa Aspiazu y Paúl - director of the teacher training college between 1914 and 1927 and the first woman councillor in Malaga. The film will be screened at 10pm. The same venue will screen Radical (winner of the Latin American Golden Biznaga at the Festival de Málaga) on 3 July; Puan by María Alché and Benjamín Naishtat on 24 July; and El maestro que prometió el mar (The Teacher Who Promised the Sea) by Patricia Font on 14 August.

In addition, 'Cine Abierto' is renewing the 'Cine con firma' category ('Cinema with a Signature') in the Auditorio Eduardo Ocón, in which international films will be screened in original version. Among the films are Cannes winner Anatomy of a Fall by Justine Triet; Fallen Leaves by Aki Kaurismaki; Perfect Days by Wim Wenders; The Zone of Interest by Jonathan Glazer; and Evil Does Not Exist by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi. The Plaza de Tabacalera will once again be the venue dedicated to Spanish cinema and, in addition to the aforementioned Cerrar los ojos, there will be a screening of La abadesa (Holy Mother) by Antonio Chavarrías; La casa (The House) by Álex Montoya; La estrella azul (The Blue Star) by Javier Mancipe; Los pequeños amores (Little Loves) by Celia Rico; Nina by Andrea Jaurrieta; Pájaros (Birds Flying East) by Pau Durá; and last year's Spanish Golden Biznaga - Segundo Premio (Saturn Return) by Isaki Lacuesta.

Animated films within the 'Matinales en familia' category will be screened daily in the mornings (11am) at the Albéniz cinema, with 13 different titles. Evening screenings will begin, depending on the venue, between 10pm and 10.30pm. For the creation of the programme, municipal company Málaga Procultura has collaborated with Fundación La Caixa, with the sponsorship of Cervezas Victoria, Repsol and Idealista.

Full schedule of screenings

You can check out the schedule for the entire programme of 'Cine Abierto' on this website.