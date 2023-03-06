Huge crowds turn out for sold-out FreakCon 2023 in Malaga

Saturday featured cosplay, the dressing up as a particular character from a video game or anime, and Mark Williams, who played Mr Wesley in the Harry Potter film franchise, also made a guest appearance

Cristina Pinto Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The seventh FreakCon event in Malaga opened its doors at the weekend with everything from over 30 professional presentations, workshops and competitions, tattoo workshops, and artisan stalls to the traditional artist alley.

Saturday, which was sold out days in advance, featured cosplay, the dressing up as a particular character from a video game or anime. Kano, a Malaga local, has dedicated himself to the world of cosplay for three years and attended this FreakCon as Kirishima, a character from Boku No Hero Academia. He explained the difference between cosplay and a simple costume, «An outfit is something like a firefighter because it is something general, but we are a specific character who we identify with.»

Other cosplayers included Ryu, Amida and Shini, characters from League of Legends. The three travelled from Rota for their first time at Freakcon, «this one has been very expensive, it is very hard work. We have even bought a 3D printer to help with the detail. We wouldn't mind dedicating ourselves and working as a cosplayer, but it's complicated, you need brands to notice you.»

A woman dressed in Rantaro ninja cosplay said, «We want Malaga to become the capital of geek culture. You can see that now many more people know about this and who like to come to these events, and it is also the case that since the pandemic, many more have entered the world of video games and anime.»

Some used FreakCon as a meeting place to meet new friends. The Genshin Impact group used social networks to organise a meeting at the event. Carmen, the mother of one of the girls in the group said: «We have had the tickets since November and in January they began to organise how to get here and made contact through social media networks, they didn't even know each other.»

Ampliar Actor Mark Williams poses after an interview with SUR on Sunday, on the terrace of thecity's new OXO video game museum, during his visit to Malaga for the FreakCon festival. Miguel Fernandez

FreakCon boasted an impressive lineup of star guests including Mark Williams, who played Mr Wesley in the Harry Potter film franchise. Others included Defreds, Minerva McGonacat, Strip Marvel, Pedrita Parker, 72 Kilos, Natacha Bustos, AlbyHM, Armand Entreti, Esttik, Sara Vivas, JackWise, La Botella de Kandor, Hermoti, Dayo Script, Claudio Serrano, Carlos Ysbert, Martin Simonson and Escardi.

According to preliminary forecasts, the 2023 event is set to break the record set in 2022, of 40,000 people attending FreakCon.