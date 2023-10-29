Fourteen-year-old girl rescued from being introduced into prostitution in Malaga

Irene Quirante Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

National Police officers in Malaga have arrested three men for allegedly trying to introduce a 14-year-old girl into prostitution, who was also allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted. The officers rescued the victim once they located her several days after her family reported that she was missing from the children's centre where she was living.

The investigation was taken over by members of a specialist group that deals with children (Grume) and, following enquiries, the officers found the teenager in the vicinity of a home, where she had allegedly been living since she disappeared. The girl showed signs of being under the influence of substances and alcoholic beverages, Malaga Hoy reported.

The police took the girl to a hospital in Malaga city, believing that she may have been a victim of sexual abuse, as confirmed by police sources, where the relevant protocol was put in place.

The victim reported that she had been abused, as the investigating officers worked to determine if she had been forced into prostitution.

On Wednesday 25 October, three men aged between 27 and 50 were arrested in connection with these events, although they have subsequently been provisionally released. Two of them are being investigated as alleged perpetrators of a crime of sexual assault and the third for corruption of a child.