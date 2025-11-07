Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Pepe Cobos with the award. SUR
Founder of iconic El Pimpi in Malaga wins top national honour

Businessman Pepe Cobos, the driving force behind the city venture, collected the Spanish national hostelery award this week

Juan Soto

Malaga

Friday, 7 November 2025, 11:50

Businessman Pepe Cobos, the driving force behind the iconic El Pimpi in Malaga, collected the Spanish national hostelery award this week and expressed his thanks to the staff of the famous bar to which he has dedicated most of his life.

"My gratitude to you is infinite," he said. Born in Cordoba but considered a Malaga local by adoption, the restaurateur received the highest distinction in the industry during a gala held in Castellón.

