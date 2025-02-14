Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Juan Moreno laying the foundation stone. Ñito Salas
Foundation stone laid to kick off building of new El Palo heath centre in east Malaga
Health

Foundation stone laid to kick off building of new El Palo heath centre in east Malaga

This large facility with an emergency unit and extra services will occupy the site of the previous centre

Iván Gelibter

Malaga

Friday, 14 February 2025, 11:25

The Andalusian president laid the 'foundation stone 'on a new, replacement health centre for El Palo, east Malaga, on Thursday this week.

This large facility with an emergency unit and extra services will occupy the site of the previous centre. It will have two diagnostics rooms, 36 general consultation rooms and various specialist and emergency consultation rooms.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Four arrested for series of thefts from Costa del Sol restaurants
  2. 2 Two stabbings in one week on eastern Costa del Sol
  3. 3 This is the Costa del Sol town that's hosting a beer festival this weekend
  4. 4 Droopy eyelids and under-eye bags!
  5. 5 Fuengirola to double the number of smart rubbish bins in view of their effectiveness
  6. 6 Malaga province gets set for unadulterated carnival fun
  7. 7 Golfing icons touch down on the Costa del Sol for the Legends Tour
  8. 8 Cártama Oval prepares for more than a month of top European cricket action
  9. 9 Spanish party Vox invites European allies to Patriots summit in Madrid
  10. 10 Fuengirola to host Perrock festival for benefit of local animal shelters this weekend

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Foundation stone laid to kick off building of new El Palo heath centre in east Malaga