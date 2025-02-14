Foundation stone laid to kick off building of new El Palo heath centre in east Malaga

Iván Gelibter Malaga Friday, 14 February 2025, 11:25 Compartir

The Andalusian president laid the 'foundation stone 'on a new, replacement health centre for El Palo, east Malaga, on Thursday this week.

This large facility with an emergency unit and extra services will occupy the site of the previous centre. It will have two diagnostics rooms, 36 general consultation rooms and various specialist and emergency consultation rooms.