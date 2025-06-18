Forty to 80-year-old models to showcase 'all sizes, hairstyles and heights' on Malaga catwalk

Cristina Pinto Wednesday, 18 June 2025, 14:09 Compartir

Raquel Casero started working as a model when she was 17 years old in order to earn some money during her studies. She maintained her modelling career until she was 26, when she began working as a manager of sports facilities for Madrid city hall.

But she returned to the catwalk after retiring in Malaga about three years ago: "I had the opportunity to work as a model again and that's when I found out about this event," said Raquel Casero, who is now the delegate of Royal Silver Senior Andalucía Occidental. The catwalk comes to Malaga for the first time on 26 June at 8pm at La Farola with models ranging from 40 to over 80 years old.

"This is the place where prejudices are removed and fashion barriers are broken down. There will be all kinds of people, sizes, hairstyles, and heights. Beauty is diverse - the only common factor is presence and attitude," said Raquel Casero in a conversation with SUR.

This catwalk is a platform to give visibility and opportunities to senior talent and forms part of the national circuit of Royal Silver Spain: an inclusive space in which the backstory of every model is valued.

Divided into three categories, Silver (from 40 to 55 years old), Senior (from 55 to 65) and Platinum, from 65 onwards; Raquel Casero revealed that so far there are more than 40 people registered of all ages: "We have people in their 40s, 60s, 70s. Some come from the fashion world, but others do not, there is no requirement to be a model to participate," explained the delegate of Royal Silver Senior.

Prior to the catwalk, training sessions are being held for participants and registration is still open until 22 June via WhatsApp (655 954 622) or social media @royal_silver_senior_andalucia. "We have men and women, but the reality is that there are more women. Men are more embarrassed, it's harder for them to take the step to participate, but we're getting good representation in each category," said Raquel Casero.

The winners will participate in Royal Silver Senior Spain's IV National Gala, which will also be held in Malaga - according to the same delegate. The finalists will compete for prizes such as an exclusive trophy designed by the artist Jaime Gayol and a two-year contract with the international agency Rassim's.

The panel of judges is chaired by the singer and ambassador of the #StopEdadismo (stop ageism) movement, Charo Reina. Other judges include: Malaga painter Antonio Montiel; Encarnita Perrault; model and delegate of Royal Silver Senior Andalucía Centro, Laura Saavedra; and surgeon Francisco Abril. Godmother and judge of honour will be actress and model Jenny Llada, "whose example represents the values of self-improvement and authenticity that the contest promotes," explained the event organisers.

More than 300 people are expected to attend Royal Silver Senior Andalucía, an event which Malaga city hall and Malagaport Foundation are collaborating with, providing the space to break down barriers and stereotypes in modelling.