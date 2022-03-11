Formula Student: Malaga's motor racing team goes international The team of students have landed a place in a competition in the Netherlands this summer, where they will compete against 35 projects from some of Europe's top universities

The team have been working on this project for several years. / SUR

For the first time ever, the University of Malaga's MART Formula Student team will compete in an international competition.

The Formula Student Netherlands is one of the biggest of it's kind, at a European and a global level. It will take place from the 9 to 14 July this year, hosting 35 single seater projects from some of Europe's best universities, most of which have benefited from a larger budget.

The team is made up of over 50 students studying a wide variety of degrees, such as Mechanical Engineering, Communications, and Marketing. Sonia Porras is the Team Leader, supported by professors Pepe de la Varga and Joaquín Ortega.

They described this opportunity to go international as a “milestone”.

As is the case with professional teams, competing abroad presents logistical challenges: the single seater will have to be transported to the TT Circuit in Assen, as will all the team members.

MART will also participate in this year's Internal Combustion Vehicle (CV) class, a competition in which they will face various tests assessing the design, cost and efficiency of their single seater.