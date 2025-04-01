Property developers present plans for floodable meadow and new bridge in Campanillas

Chus Heredia Malaga Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 12:32 Compartir

The development company that proposed the construction of 7,000 homes in the area of the Campanillas neighbourhood in Malaga a few months ago is now preparing to present the Junta with a preliminary project for flood risk management to make construction and housing safe. The initiative consists of creating a floodable meadow and building a new bridge for better access to Campanillas.

The draft project arrives at a crucial moment, given recent flooding and the fear in which Campanillas residents live every time there is a storm.

A few months ago, developers led by Ángel Asenjo expressed an interest in building 7,000 new homes to attract people in the face of a housing crisis. Now that the hydrological project closely relates to this ambition, the draft will be presented to the Junta next week.

Expensive project

Asenjo has explained that the developer has carried out an extensive analysis from the source of the Campanillas river all the way to the point where it flows into the Guadalhorce. It has established four stages of execution with an estimated cost of 60 or 70 million euros, invested in stages or all at once. The meeting with the Junta will decide whether the project will receive the green light or corrections will be demanded.

Key project features

"This is a safer project, with more capacity. All the general system areas adjacent to the Campanillas river will be redeveloped. A floodable meadow will be created. Instead of a hard channeling with concrete walls; there will be earth embankments, tree planting and the naturalisation of the area," said Asenjo. According to the architect, the park, designated for public enjoyment, will only be flooded in extreme situations.

The project also includes a new access bridge to the Campanillas neighbourhood, which will replace the current barrier.

The financing of a project of this calibre has not yet been finalised. While the Junta has not declared it to be of regional interest, the city council is hoping that the costs will be shared among the promoters, with the possibility of looking for European funding.

Risk of flooding

Campanillas residents have faced three episodes of torrential rain in the last five months. The fast reaction of the city council and evacuation procedures prevented human loss.

When storm Laurence hit in the third week of March, reservoir levels rose rapidly. The dams couldn't handle the amount of water and the bottom spillway of the Casasola reservoir got clogged. According to the Junta, there was no risk of collapse, as the crisis was downstream. However, the problem of the sluice gates requires emergency work and an extra pipe, as well as medium and long-term tasks because a third of the full reservoir is sediment.