New five-star Malaga hotel finally has a construction start date The Meliá hotel chain has announced the opening of a new 128-room hotel by the end of 2023

Tuesday, 7 February 2023, 11:09

The Meliá hotel chain has announced that work on a new hotel in Malaga will start next month. The site where the old Andalucía cinema once stood, next to Calle Victoria, will start next month and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023. Work has been delayed after archaeological excavations revealed numerous burials from the medieval Islamic necropolis of Jabal Faruh, which stretched along the entire Gibralfaro hillside, were discovered on site.

"Once the archaeological surveys that are being carried out on the land have been completed, respectfully developed and aligned with heritage recommendations, the construction of the hotel could begin in March,” confirmed a Meliá Hotels statement.

Additionally, they have revealed that the new hotel will have a five-star category, instead of the four, which was initially projected. This will allow the hotel to have the ME by Meliá brand, which is reserved for only a selection of the groups' hotels which meet the particular design and cultural specifications.

Inspired by Milan

The project, which includes investors from various sectors, including a company owned by FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué, has been designed by ASAH (Álvaro Sans Arquitectura Hotelera) and is inspired by a hotel of the same group in Milan.

On the first floor, the hotel will have a convention centre and a gym, and the next four will house 128 rooms. An outdoor heated infinity pool with solarium, bar and restaurant will be located on the top floor.

The Meliá statement continued, “The facade of the building opens up with numerous windows and combines the white colour with the limestone of Malaga, creating a greater sense of place. On the ground floor, where the main restaurant and a large reception room will be located, the transition between the spaces occurs progressively.”