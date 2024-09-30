Five places in the centre of Malaga where you can eat well for less than ten euros a head

Antonio Contreras Malaga Monday, 30 September 2024, 18:22 | Updated 18:41h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Life is expensive and going out nowadays can cost a fortune. With stagnant wages and ever-rising prices, families have no choice but to cut back on their spending. With cuts happening everywhere, it´s leisure that always gets hit the hardest as eating out isn´t as vital as paying the rent. For this reason , we have rounded up a few spots in central Malaga where you can still treat yourself without breaking the bank. We´ve picked five places where the average cost per person is around ten euros, offering a variety of options- from Mexican and Italian to traditional, homemade dishes.

TKO

If you're heading to the Albéniz to enjoy a good film, this could be a great spot to grab a bite before it starts (or afterwards to discuss it with your friends). This small Mexican restaurant on Calle Alcazabilla 12 specialises in tacos, with none priced over two euros and a range of options for just one euro. It's a great option for a cheap lunch on the go. And for just one euro they are actually very tasty. I would recommend the taco al pastor among the one-euro tacos. The only downside is that the drinks are a bit overpriced: two euros sixty for a water and three euros for the cheapest bottle of beer.

Stritfud

Now we move only a few steps across in the city , but travel thousands of miles in culinary terms. Stritfud, situated at 48 Calle Granada is a restaurant dedicated entirely to focaccias. If you stick to the ten-euro budget, you can only get the plain focaccia with a drink. But if you stretch the budget by just one more euro, you can choose from a much better selection on the menu. We went for the porchetta focaccia: oven-roasted pork, gorgonzola cheese and honey. Delicious. If you have a big appetite, this might not be the best choice, as one focaccia might leave you still feeling hungry. However, it’s definitely one of those places you have to try. It’s definitely worth it.

Spago's

We're still in Italy, but we've moved to 11 Calle Calderería, right by Plaza Uncibay. There, you'll find a small restaurant with just four tables for lunch. Spago's is another eatery specialising in a single dish: pasta. When we visited, all the tables were occupied, but they also offer the option of ordering take-away. While we were waiting for our meal to arrive, we noticed several Italians coming in to order food which seemed to confirm the quality of the place. The pasta is cooked to perfection, just as the Italians do it. In other words, it’s al dente. During our visit we opted for a Pesto alla Genovese. Both in terms of flavour and quantity, it is a good choice. The best thing about this place is that with a budget of ten euros you get all the dishes on the menu, even if you include a drink.

Gloria Hoyos

If you're not very hungry, go to Stritfud. But if you have a big appetite, definitely head to Gloria Hoyos. For ten euros you can enjoy their menu of the day, made up entirely of homemade dishes. First course, main course, drink and dessert. You read that right, all that food for only ten euros in the centre of town. Located in the heart of Calle Carretería, 89, this homemade food restaurant is an excellent option to leave with a full belly. On our visit we opted for mushrooms with bechamel sauce and bacon for starters, beef Wellington with butter and potatoes for mains, and a bread pudding to top it all off. We arrived with a big appetite and everything we ate was absolutely delicious. The mushrooms were hearty, the beef was so tender you could cut it with a fork and the pudding was a delightful treat before the coffee. I can't stress enough that all this was just ten euros! There are few places in the centre, if any, that offer so much for so little.

Meltdown

And finally, one of the most typical meals in Malaga: the campero. Many of you will recognise it (especially those who love to party, as it’s open until five in the morning on Fridays and Saturdays), while others may not be as familiar. But if we stick to the city centre, it is one of the few places we can visit with our budget. For ten euros you can order practically any of the camperos on the menu, including a drink but without chips. Their camperos are delicious- great quality, crispy bread and very tasty. This is sure to revive anyone on a Friday night out. However, considering that the campero has always been (and should remain) an inexpensive dish, if we can't even include chips for ten euros, then it’s not exactly cheap.