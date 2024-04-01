Fitness Park to open its first gym in Malaga next to future Nike megastore at Plaza Mayor

Juan Soto Malaga Monday, 1 April 2024, 16:59 Compartir Copiar enlace

The future Nike megastore that will open its doors at Plaza Mayor will have a sporty neighbour. The French gym chain Fitness Park is set to open its first centre in Malaga province on Calle Antón García Abril.

Fitness Park, a company with 20 years of experience in the sports sector, will occupy an area of 1,600 square metres and plans to open its doors at the start of June. According to the company's website, the official opening is scheduled for the 7 June, when the Nike shop is also due to open.

The company is currently preparing the site and is looking to hire staff. It needs to fill four or five sales staff positions and a manager role. A company specialising in personal trainers will be hired to assist customers.

The head of the chain in Andalucía, Laura Zamponi, said the new centre will be a "revolutionary concept" with affordable prices and modern equipment. The gym will be open every day of the week from 6am to 1am. The monthly fee will range from 27 to 37 euros, depending on whether or not a permanent membership is purchased.

Fitness Park is a chain that is usually located in shopping centres. There are currently 25 gyms in Spain and only one centre in Andalucía (in Seville), although its intention is to grow throughout the south of the country. The company is currently in the process of opening in Cordoba (in the El Arcángel shopping centre), in Jerez de la Frontera (Luz Shopping), Seville (Manuel de Villalobos) and the one in Malaga. In Malaga city, it expects to open three gyms over the next year. One of them, the company said, will be located in the city centre and the others in the northern area.

Fitness Park España closed 2023 with a turnover of 42 million euros and a 156% increase in members, up to 120,000, with a target audience mainly from generation Z and millennials. In total, it ended the year with 30 gyms throughout Spain, with a greater presence in Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia.

More than 3,000 square metres

As SUR reported in June last year, the opening of this new gym will take place in parallel to the opening of a Nike megastore, which will occupy a plot of more than 3,000 square metres. The future shop, which is also expected to open its doors in early June, will have two floors and its opening will not mean the closure of the factory outlet located in Plaza Mayor. The project will be completed with the construction of 143 parking spaces.

On the plot next door (the one closest to the Guadalmar motorway) a shopping and leisure centre is pending construction. Between this complex and the Burger King and KFC restaurants, the construction of four commercial and leisure buildings of between 325 and 2,000 square metres is planned. In addition, the future development of the Plaza Mayor extension and the construction of the second phase of McArthurGlen Designer Outlet, with work to begin next year, will make it the largest outlet centre in Spain.