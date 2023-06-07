Nike to open new megastore next to Plaza Mayor in Malaga The sports giant will also build a gym on the site and the staff recruitment process for the new store has already begun

This is what the new Nike megastore in Malaga will look like.

Juan Soto Malaga

The international sports giant Nike has started construction work on a new megastore on land located in the Bahía Málaga area of the city, between the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet and the Porcelanosa bathroom and kitchen store.

Occupying a plot of 9,740 square metres, the project comprises of a unit divided into two parts: a sports megastore and a gym.

The retail side will have a constructed area of ​​1,595 square metres and be divided into two floors; while the gym, which will not be operated by Nike but by another company, will have 1,599 square metres on a single floor. Apparently, it will have a space for martial arts, spinning and bodybuilding, among others. The project will be completed with the creation of 143 parking spaces.

The promoter of this initiative is the Casado Group and the company in charge of architecture and construction management is the HCP Arquitectos group from Malaga. The building works are already under way, and if everything goes to plan, the new businesses could be operating in March of next year.

SUR has also learned, the future Nike store could also function as a distribution centre for the rest of the company's stores. Currently, the sports brand has an outlet in the nearby Plaza Mayor and its own store in the La Cañada shopping centre in Marbella.

The opening of the new store will be independent from the one that currently operates in Plaza Mayor, which will remain open as normal, since the contract with the managing company is long-term. In fact, the Nike outlet is one of the most popular in the mall.

Staff selection process

Well before the opening takes place, Nike has started the personnel selection process in Malaga province. Using different specialised job portals, the company is looking for staff to join the enterprise. "The company is looking for people who can grow, think, dream and create," the advertisements point out. They add that those selected will be offered "a generous pay package, a casual work environment, a diverse and inclusive culture, and an energising environment for career development."