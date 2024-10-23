Watch the bizarre moment hundreds of fish leap out of the sea and land on Costa del Sol jetty

Ángel de los Ríos Malaga Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 16:44 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The bizarre moment hundreds of sardines jumped from the sea and landed on a jetty at La Térmica beach in Malaga has been captured on video by a group of stunned fishermen and it has since gone viral.

The anglers were heading back to the shore at the weekend when suddenly, they spotted the fish leaping out of the water in their droves and ended up dying as many of them hit rocks. The fishermen were surpised and whipped out their phones to film the strange incident, which has now gone viral on social media.

According to marine biologist Juan Jesús Martín, the fish behaving in this frenzied way is a very surprising and strange phenomenon, but not unheard of. He said it was probably a school of fish that had come too close to the rocks and possibly been cornered by a predator. "They were probably fleeing from schools of mackerel or bonito tuna," Martín told SUR.

The expert said the phenomenon is becoming increasingly common and is also related to climate change, due to an increase in the temperature of the Mediterranean Sea in recent years.

"A little less than a year ago, I was asked about a similar phenomenon in Nerja, specifically on the Balcón de Europa," Martín said. In this case, thousands of 'lachas', a type of sardine, also swarmed against the rocks in the middle of the night, with the incident again filmed, this time by dozens of tourists.

Marine biologist Juan Antonio López, confirmed that large shoals of shrimp fry, sardines and anchovies are being detected, due to the explosion of phytoplankton, and this in turn produces an exaggerated and unusual response of other species. "It is a trophic chain," the expert said, also pointing out a comparative example of wild boars, bears or wolves on land. "Predators come closer to the coast because they have less food on the high seas due to overfishing," López added.