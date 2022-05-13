Firefighters tackle major blaze at scrapyard in Malaga The huge column of black smoke can be seen from towns along the Costa del Sol

Crews from Malaga's provincial fire brigade are tackling a major fire at a scrapyard on the outskirts of the city this Friday afternoon, 13 May.

A huge column of dense, black smoke rising from the scene prompted a barrage of calls to the emergency services at around 2.30pm, and it can be seen from towns along the Costa del Sol, including Torremolinos.

The 112 Andalucía emergency services control centre has reported that there are no reports of personal injuries at the incident at the scrapyard located in Camino Medioambiental in the Los Ruíces area.

As well as the fire brigade, Local and National Police officers and ambulance crews are at the scene.