Fire drill at Malaga's new city centre Metro station involves 150

Firefighters, police, health workers and volunteers took part in the security exercise designed to test the response to an emergency situation

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

More than 150 people took part in a fire drill on Thursday morning (16 March) at the new Atarazanas Metro station in Malaga.

Carried out prior to the commissioning of the extension of the underground service to the city centre, the exercise involved managers, security forces, emergency services, health workers and more than 100 volunteers, who played the role of passengers.

The drill was designed to test the reaction to a fire on a train at the station. Managers activated the emergency protocol, which involved closing the station to the public, notifying the emergency services and coordinating the operation.

Multiple emergency services were on hand to help in the scripted crisis situation, including the Cruz Roja, to treat the injured, the fire service, to tackle the fire and Local and National police to help evacuate the station.

The entire drill lasted around two hours and finished at 12:30pm.