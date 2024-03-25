Finnair boosts route between Malaga and Helsinki with two flights a day in July and August

Pilar Martínez Malaga Monday, 25 March 2024, 15:07 Compartir Copiar enlace

Finnair is strengthening its commitment to the Costa del Sol by adding two flights a day between Malaga and Helsinki in July and August.

It opens up even more destinations in addition to the Finnish capital, with Helsinki Airport a hub that connects to many of the Asian capitals, such as Delhi, Tokyo, Singapore, Bangkok and Seoul, as well as New York and Los Angeles, among other destinations in the United States. For the rest of the high season, which will start on 31 March, there will be just one daily flight between Malaga and Helsinki.

"Finnair is reinforcing its operations in Spain, with more frequencies and routes connecting Spanish airports with Helsinki, the capital of Finland and the airline's hub," it said. It will maintain its daily operations from Barcelona, Madrid and Malaga where there will be a double daily flight in the weeks of greatest demand in July and August, it added. The airline will also operate three flights a week between Alicante and Helsinki and a weekly flight between Palma and the Finnish capital, Finnair announced.

For yet another summer, the airline, which began operating in 1964 at the Costa del Sol airport, has made Malaga the destination with the most scheduled flights in Spain. The first Finnair flight landed in Barcelona in 1964 as a stopover on a flight between Helsinki and Malaga, carrying Finns eager to lap up the Andalusian sun. "Today, of the 57 European destinations served by this centenary airline, nine are in Spain," the airline said.

Finnair currently operates more than 90 routes around the world, making Helsinki a key stopover as a gateway to Asia. "In Europe, Finnair flights are a perfect option from Spain to Nordic holiday destinations such as Oslo, Bergen, Tromso and Trondheim in Norway, and Tallinn and Tartu, the European Capital of Culture 2024 in Estonia," it said. Finnair is also the only airline that flies regularly all year round to Finnish Lapland, a top tourist destination even in summer to enjoy the midnight sun experience.