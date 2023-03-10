Malaga rolls out the red carpet for 26th festival of Spanish and Latin-American film

This year 20 films are competing for a covered Biznaga de Oro award as the city welcomes top names from the Spanish entertainment industry

The focus will be on Malaga from today (Friday, 10 March) until 19 March.

The city of Malaga becomes the worldwide focus of the Spanish and Latin-American film industry from today (Friday, 10 March) until 19 March. The red carpet is being rolled out for the 26th Malaga Film Festival, an event celebrating Hispanic and Latin culture through the silver screen that grows in prestige each year.

Many famous faces from the Spanish entertainment industry will be seen in and around the city over the coming days.

In addition to the 20 main films that are hoping to win one of the coveted ‘Biznaga de Oro’ prizes at the end of the event, there are up to 200 other screenings of short films, feature length films, documentaries and series, complete with accompanying presentations, press conferences and round table discussions.

Among those aspiring to be best Spanish and best Latin films are dramas, a few comedies and a couple of thrillers.

The calendar of events kicks off tonight with an opening ceremony and presentation of an honorary award to top Spanish music artist Raphael at Malaga’s Cervantes theatre, the main venue for the Festival.

Other venues in the city where tickets for screenings start from six euros include Cine Albéniz, Teatro Echegaray, Museo Picasso auditorium, the Centro Cultural Provincial María Victoria Atencia, the University Rectorado and Teatro del Soho CaixaBank. Full details (in Spanish) available on www.festivalmalaga.com.