Ferry services between Malaga and Melilla suspended due storm The city's port authority has said that the Trasmediterránea and Baleària services will not sail until the weather conditions improve

The easterly storm that has been battering the Malaga coast since Thursday has led to the suspension of the ferry routes connecting Malaga with Melilla from today, Friday 10 February.

The 2.30pm Trasmediterránea sailing has been cancelled from the port. The Ciudad Autónoma de Melilla that was due to sail is to stay in the port until Sunday, sources told SUR.

The other company that operates the route between Malaga and Melilla, Baleària, has also adapted its operations to the storm. Early this morning, a ferry left from the north African enclave for Malaga Port. The vessel was scheduled to arrive this afternoon but has been redirected to Motril Port. The Baleària ferry will remain berthed there until the weather conditions improve.

No cargo ships or cruise ships are expected to arrive in the port today.

"The next large cruise ship arrives on the 14 February. We hope that conditions will be better by then," Malaga Port worker Vicente Merayo said.