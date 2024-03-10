Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Fellow passengers on plane to Spain tie woman to seat following mid-air altercation
Fellow passengers on plane to Spain tie woman to seat following mid-air altercation

The passenger on the Ryanair flight to Malaga, argued with a member of the cabin crew because she wouldn't let her go to the toilet as the plane was descending to land, according to others on the flight

SUR

Malaga

Sunday, 10 March 2024, 17:37

A passenger on a Ryanair flight between Rabat in Morocco and Malaga Airport on the Costa de Sol is being investigated by the Guardia Civil in Spain after an alleged mid-air altercation. Apparently, according to eyewitnesses, the woman had to be restrained and tied to her seat by other passengers.

According to sources, the woman had an argument with a stewardess who told her that she could not get up to go to the toilet as the plane was descending. The argument escalated and, according to other people on the flight, she was eventually tackled by the passengers themselves.

The flight, which was in the process of landing at Malaga Airport, had to manoeuvre until the situation was brought under control.

