Father of boy admitted to intensive care unit of Malaga hospital threatens to kill doctor The parent disagreed with the paedeatrician about the care being given to his son in the ICU

A father of a child admitted in a serious condition to the Materno Infantil hospital in Malaga threatened to kill a doctor as he argued over the care provided to his son in the intensive care unit.

The paediatrician reported the incident, which happened on Friday, 2 June, after which a speedy court sitting took place which resulted in a restraining order being issued against the man.

According to sources, the individual has a long history of incidents with medical and nursing staff.

The medical union in Malaga condemned the parent's actions and said more needed to be done to protect members. “The staff are not respected and are blamed for all the ills of the country's health situation by those users who feature in these increasingly common aggressions,” it said.

Friday’s incident has sparked the association to call a rally, together with the Spanish trade union of nursing professionals (Satse), this Thursday, 8 June outside Hospital Materno Infantil at 11am to denounce the aggression and support the staff involved.