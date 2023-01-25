Emirates is recruiting cabin crew on the Costa del Sol

The flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates, Emirates, is looking for cabin crew in Spain and Malaga is one of the seven cities chosen to hold an open day for staff selection. The company has announced that this will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn hotel on 18 February. Those interested should note that the airline is looking for "people who are passionate about providing simple, yet personalised hospitality, while creating memorable moments for customers".

To take part in the open day, applicants must register on the airline's website at emirates.com/careers with an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photograph, where they can also find more information about the selection process. For those who decide to apply at the last minute and do not have an appointment, the company said that they will also be attended to. The hiring process goes beyond a short interview. Emirates said that "candidates should come prepared to spend the whole day on site. Those who are shortlisted will be informed of the times for additional assessments and interviews on the same day".

Safety

For the company, safety is a key factor. Emirates said that "the ideal candidate will lead with confidence and take control in terms of managing aircraft services and safety procedures".

The successful candidates will receive a learning experience at the airline's Dubai facility, where Emirates said they have "excellent training facilities and a wide range of employee development programmes". Dubai will be the home base for all crew, who enjoy an employment package that includes benefits such as a tax-free salary, free accommodation provided by the company, free transport to and from work, medical cover and exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in the Dubai capital, as well as travel benefits.