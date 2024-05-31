Emirates airline is looking for cabin crew in Malaga this weekend

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 31 May 2024, 10:23 Compartir Copiar enlace

There is a new employment opportunity on the Costa del Sol. The flagship airline of the United Arab Emirates, Emirates, is hiring cabin crew in Malaga.

The selection process will take place on 1 June at the Hilton Garden Inn Malaga. Applicants are encouraged to pre-register at this link www.emirates.com/careers to have a smoother experience, as it is advised to be prepared to spend the entire day at the venue. However, pre-registration is not mandatory. The company confirmed that it is also possible to attend the open day without an appointment.

Dubai-based Emirates is looking for "people who are passionate about delivering simple, personalised and impeccable hospitality while creating memorable moments for customers". It also noted that safety is one of the company's top priorities, so the ideal candidate will lead with confidence and take control when it comes to managing aircraft services and safety procedures. To ensure this, it said that all crew will undergo training at the airline's Dubai facility.

Applicants are required to come to the appointment with an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photograph. After a presentation, the recruitment process will begin and those shortlisted will be informed of the times for further assessments and interviews on the same day.

The airline explained that to be considered as an Emirates cabin crew member you must be fluent in spoken and written English, with fluency in any other language an advantage, be at least 160cm tall and able to reach a height of 212cm, be at least 21 years old and have a minimum of secondary school education. One year's experience in hospitality or customer service and no visible tattoos while wearing cabin crew uniform would also be an advantage.

The airline boasts a global team of cabin crew with 160 nationalities, reflecting its wide range of customers and international operations in more than 130 cities on all continents, operating a modern fleet of more than 200 wide-body aircraft. "The airline is the world's largest operator of Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft," the company said.

Emirates claims it "offers candidates great career opportunities, with excellent training facilities and a wide range of development programmes for its employees. All crew are based in the vibrant city of Dubai and enjoy an attractive employment package that includes a range of benefits such as a tax-free salary, free accommodation provided by the company, free transport to and from work, medical cover and exclusive discounts on Dubai shopping and leisure activities."

Selection processes will also take place in Barcelona, on 3 June; in Valencia, on 13 June; Gran Canaria, on 15 June; and in Madrid, on 24 June.