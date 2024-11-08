Municipal water company to build storm tank in Malaga: what is it and how does it work?

Chus Heredia Malaga Friday, 8 November 2024, 18:24

One of Emasa's arguments for raising the water bill by 44% in five years in Malaga is that it is facing funding a substantial investment plan, estimated at more than 100 million euros. Of this total 43 million euros will be earmarked for work aimed at improving the city's situation in the event of a large influx from floodwaters. The first improvements are already underway. The most striking of these is a storm tank in the port area. To be clear as to what that means, this is a facility that consists of a large, underground tank with support columns, filters and floodgates to respond to heavy rainfall events.

Storm tanks are large underground reservoirs that store the first heavy rainwater, which carries the most dirt and debris. From there it is pumped to the water treatment plants. This syphoning off of floodwaters prevents the treatment plants from exceeding their capacity and being forced to release untreated waste waters.

These reservoirs store the excess water until the torrential downpour is over. Naturally, this eases things and avoids many problems. Prior to release the water will be filtered and stripped of large solids.

Investments

Work on the Carretería and San Lorenzo rainwater collectors within the port to reduce and treat discharges in times of heavy rain and to reduce the risk of flooding in the historic part of Malaga city centre amounts to almost 9 million euros. There are four further things to do in the port area and on Avenida Manuel Agustín Heredia. They involve replacing the collectors along the aforementioned avenue from the junction with Alameda de Colón to the Antonio Machado bridge, as well as the renovation of the route parallel to the river up to a storm relief installation equipped with roughing equipment (to grind up large debris) and sluice gates to function as an anti-pollution tank. In addition, a syphon will be built under the Guadalmedina to evacuate waste water to the pumping station on the right bank and the entire pumping system will be replaced to connect to the Peñón del Cuervo wastewater treatment plant.

Emasa also plans to invest 7 million euros in rainwater collectors in the small river basin in Teatinos to reduce and treat discharges in times of heavy rain and to reduce the risk of flooding in the Carretera de Cádiz area west of the city centre. A further 4.5 million euros will be invested in improving the separation of sewerage networks and rainwater drainage in Malaga city. This mostly affects these streets: El Viso, Sor Teresa Prat, Bulevar Adolfo Suárez, Campanillas, El Palo and Salvador Allende.