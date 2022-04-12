Eleven cruise ships with a combined capacity of 17,200 passengers will visit Malaga Port this Easter week They include the gigantic Norwegian Epic, which can carry up to 5,100 holidaymakers, and several smaller luxury vessels

Tourists are arriving in their tens of thousands in Malaga by land, air and also by sea this Easter week. Malaga Port is expecting 11 cruise ships between now and Sunday, with a combined capacity for carrying more than 17,200 passengers although it is difficult to know exactly how many people are on board as the companies have different criteria regarding Covid protocols.

Ships will be arriving in the port every day this week, and on some days two or more are due at once. The largest cruise ship will be in port on Thursday: she has the capacity to carry 5,100 passengers.

The Viking Jupiter, weighing 47,861 tonnes and 228 metres in length, has already been and gone. It arrived on Monday from Cartagena for a visit before continuing on to Leixoes.

In the port today, Tuesday, is the Mein Schiff Herz, which belongs to TUI Cruises and can carry 2,217 passengers. The ship is 262 metres long and is en route from Tangier to Palma de Mallorca. Also arriving today is the Azamara Quest, which is 181 metres in length and travelling from Gibraltar to Almeria.

On Wednesday it will be the turn of the Carnival line’s Ventura, paying a visit between Gibraltar and Cadiz, and Seven Seas Voyages, which will have come from Cartagena. Also due on the same day is the 294-metre-long Costa Luminosa, arriving from Ponta Delegada and then going on to Savona.

On Thursday, one of the most important days in the Holy Week celebrations in Malaga, the gigantic Norwegian Epic will be in port along with the luxury Wind Star. The second of these will not be leaving until 10pm, giving passengers the chance to enjoy some of the processions.

On Good Friday Malaga port will be welcoming the premium Star Flyer cruise liner, which is stopping off for a visit on its journey from Sint Maarten to Almeria.

And on Saturday, the Seven Seas Splendour will be in Malaga as part of its trip from Ponta Delgada to Cartagena, and the luxury Star Legend will be arriving at 7am and leaving at 4pm.