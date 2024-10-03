Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

EasyJet flight diverts to Malaga Airport due to 'highly confrontational' passenger

The aircraft was met by police after the crew changed course and requested an emergency landing on the Costa del Sol

Raquel Merino

Thursday, 3 October 2024, 11:22

The attitude of a «highly confrontational» passenger, who was travelling on a plane from Agadir airport in Morocco to Lyon in France, forced the crew to request an emergency landing at Malaga Airport.

The incident happened on Wednesday on an easyJet Airbus A320 flght. According to the social media account of X de Controladores Aéreos, the passenger, who apparently showed signs of drunkenness, was upset and did not obey the instructions of the airline staff.

Given his persistent hostile attitude, the flight crew contacted the control tower at Malaga Airport requesting its landing on the Costa del Sol. From the control tower, the flight was given "a continued descent and a direct route for the approach", while police presence was coordinated with the airport when the plane landed. Once the issue was resolved, the flight was able to continue its journey, as initially planned.

Air traffic controllers have shown their "support for crews and passengers who have to endure these situations".

