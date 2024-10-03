EasyJet flight diverts to Malaga Airport due to 'highly confrontational' passenger

Raquel Merino Thursday, 3 October 2024, 11:22 | Updated 11:27h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The attitude of a «highly confrontational» passenger, who was travelling on a plane from Agadir airport in Morocco to Lyon in France, forced the crew to request an emergency landing at Malaga Airport.

The incident happened on Wednesday on an easyJet Airbus A320 flght. According to the social media account of X de Controladores Aéreos, the passenger, who apparently showed signs of drunkenness, was upset and did not obey the instructions of the airline staff.

La tripulación del vuelo de Agadir a Lyon nos comunica que llevan a bordo un pasajero altamente conflictivo que no obedece las instrucciones de la tripulación y requieren instrucciones para desviarse de urgencia a #Málaga. Les facilitamos descenso continuado y ruta directa en lo… pic.twitter.com/J24z2k3UHo — 😉Controladores Aéreos 🇪🇸 (@controladores) October 2, 2024

Given his persistent hostile attitude, the flight crew contacted the control tower at Malaga Airport requesting its landing on the Costa del Sol. From the control tower, the flight was given "a continued descent and a direct route for the approach", while police presence was coordinated with the airport when the plane landed. Once the issue was resolved, the flight was able to continue its journey, as initially planned.

Air traffic controllers have shown their "support for crews and passengers who have to endure these situations".