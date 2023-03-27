EasyJet to connect Costa del Sol with fifteen destinations in Europe this summer The British airline has reopened its seasonal base at Malaga Airport where it will base four aircraft and offer 1.8 million seats this peak holiday period

EasyJet, the third most important airline - in terms of passenger numbers - at Malaga Airport, has reopened its summer operations base, which will connect the capital of the Costa del Sol with fifteen destinations in Europe. The British low-cost operator will offer 1.8 million seats during this high season, which started on Sunday. The company will have four aircraft based at Malaga airport, where it employs around 150 professionals.

Javier Gándara, general director of easyJet in southern Europe, said that “Malaga has always been a great bet for the company. Its seasonally based model allows us to strengthen existing markets and create new routes based on what our clients ask us for, as well as contributing to local employment in a key season.”

It is since 2021 that the airline has maintained this strategy of having an operations centre on the Costa del Sol in the summer, which allows the volume of connections to be expanded. This year, easyjet will make it easier for people from Malaga to travel to Amsterdam, Basel, Belfast, Berlin Brandenburg, Bristol, Geneva, Glasgow, Liverpool, London Luton, London Southend, London Gatwick, Lyon, Manchester, Milan Malpensa and Paris Charles de Gaulle, destinations that will also allow the increase in arrivals of passengers from these markets.

Among these routes, a new connection between Malaga and Lyon stands out, which will operate every Tuesday and Saturday starting 3 June and which easyJet considers it an opportunity for all those people from Malaga who want to make a summer getaway to the French city, which they can reach in just over two and a half hours.

Hotel network

In addition, the British company’s commitment to Malaga is boosted by easyJet Holidays, which completes the airline's offering in the city, allowing it to boost its tourist activity. The tour operator part of the United Kingdom group has a broad portfolio of hotels, and already has a strong presence in the capital of the Costa del Sol.

The reopening of the seasonal base in Malaga has also coincided with the restart of operations in the first seasonal base that the company had in Spain, on the island of Mallorca. With the reopening of both bases for the summer season, the airline adds more than 4.3 million seats for the summer of 2023.

First easyJet flight to Spain

“The airline started its operations in Spain 27 years ago with a first flight that linked Barcelona with London-Luton in 1996. Since then it has carried more than 220 million passengers to and from the country and has grown to connect Spain with Europe and the United Kingdom through 172 routes and with the three current bases: Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and also Barcelona”, the company said.