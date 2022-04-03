An earthquake was registered in Malaga on Saturday night It was the second seismic movement recorded in the province this week

A seismic movement was registered in Malaga on Saturday, 2 April. It was at 10.15pm, according to data from Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN).

The earthquake had the city as its epicentre and was recorded at a depth of 72 kilometres, so it was not felt by the population nor resulted in any damage. The magnitude was 2.5.

It is the second seismic movement in Malaga province this week. The first, according to information provided by the IGN, happened last Thursday in Casabermeja. It was at 8.46 pm and was recorded at a depth of 29 kilometres. The magnitude was 2.1.