Driver reported for leaving car in parking space reserved for disabled and displaying fake permit Police officers in Malaga were suspicious of the displayed 'Blue Badge' and called for the vehicle to be towed away after they spotted it illegally occupying a parking space

Officers from Malaga's Local Police force have reported a 49-year-old woman for the alleged offence of forgery of a public document, a parking permit for people with reduced mobility, commonly know as a 'Blue Badge'.

The incident happened at about 4.30pm on Tuesday 4 July in Calle Pacífico, opposite the provincial authority headquarters. Local Police officers went to check the parking area reserved for people with reduced mobility (PRM). They saw a Mazda 3 car had a falsified permit displayed on the dashboard, and it could be seen that it was a digital copy.

As a result, the Local Police officers proceeded to report the vehicle for improper parking and requested a tow truck sto remove it, so that other PRM users could use the parking space reserved for them.

The owner of the vehicle showed up some four hours later at the municipal tow truck depot, and the officers were alerted. They also went to the compound to identify her. After asking the woman to open the car to inspect the card more thoroughly, the Local Police officers corroborated that it was a counterfeit card, as it did not comply with the security measures nor did it meet the characteristics of those issued legally.

The Local Police officers confiscated the 'Blue Badge' card, and told the driver that proceedings would be instigated to report the facts to the courts for the alleged criminal offence.