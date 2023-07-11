Driver caught speeding at 163 km/h in a 50 zone near Malaga Airport The motorist was disqualified from driving for ten months and was sentenced to 22 days of community service

An image of the speeding car captured on the radar.

A driver has been clocked doing more than three times the speed limit on a road in Malaga city.

The mobile police radar caught the man speeding at 163 km/h in a 50km/h zone on Avenida Comandante García Morato in Malaga city. He was hurtling in the direction of Avenida de Velázquez, inside the airport tunnel.

Given the speed, officers were unable to stop the vehicle, but they eventually located the driver.

He was disqualified from driving for ten months and was sentenced to 22 days of community service.