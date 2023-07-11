Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
An image of the speeding car captured on the radar. SUR
Driver caught speeding at 163 km/h in a 50 zone near Malaga Airport

Driver caught speeding at 163 km/h in a 50 zone near Malaga Airport

The motorist was disqualified from driving for ten months and was sentenced to 22 days of community service

SUR

Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 16:10

Compartir

A driver has been clocked doing more than three times the speed limit on a road in Malaga city.

The mobile police radar caught the man speeding at 163 km/h in a 50km/h zone on Avenida Comandante García Morato in Malaga city. He was hurtling in the direction of Avenida de Velázquez, inside the airport tunnel.

Given the speed, officers were unable to stop the vehicle, but they eventually located the driver.

He was disqualified from driving for ten months and was sentenced to 22 days of community service.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad