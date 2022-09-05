The Doctor Pascual private hospital in Malaga could be open as part of the health service early next year The Junta de Andalucía is keen to alleviate the shortage of hospital beds in the city and has agreed to rent the building for an initial period of five years

The Junta de Andalucía has confirmed that the contract to build Malaga’s new hospital will be awarded in the near future, and that the Doctor Pascual private hospital in the city's La Victoria district should be incorporated into the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) early next year.

The regional Minister of Health, Catalina García, said the Junta de Andalucía is keen to alleviate the shortage of hospital beds in the city as soon as possible. “I believe the Doctor Pascual can be part of the SAS early next year, because the building has already been temporarily assigned to the Health Service,” she said.

The Doctor Pascual will be run by the management of the Regional Hospital (formerly known as the Carlos Haya), and may be given a different name. It will not have an A&E department. The building has been closed since 2018, and the Junta has come to an agreement with the owners whereby it will be rented for a five-year period which can be extended.